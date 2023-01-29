‘Blink Twice if You Need Help, Senator!’ MSNBC’s Ayman Mocks Lindsey Graham Being All-In for Trump 2024 Despite Previously Disavowing Him

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) speech at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday for looking like he was in a “hostage video.”

The ex-president held two rallies in the key early primary states of New Hampshire and South Carolina, and Graham joined him on stage for the one in his state.

Graham was a vocal critic of Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, including a notoriously viral tweet in which he predicted that the GOP would “get destroyed” and “deserve it” if they nominated Trump.

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

After Trump won, Graham was one of many Republican senators who bent the knee to party loyalty, only to reverse face again in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, delivering an impassioned speech in which he declared he was done with Trump: “Count me out, enough is enough.”

But with the former president’s 2024 campaign getting rolling, Graham is once again back on the Trump Train, officially serving on his South Carolina leadership team and delivering a speech at Trump’s rally in Columbia, SC.

Trump announces South Carolina leadership team which includes Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC. pic.twitter.com/KOk1P2TyQ8 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 30, 2023

Mohyeldin played a clip from Graham’s “glowing speech” on the Sunday episode of Ayman, saying that the senator had “managed to outdo Trump with his theatrics.”

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but does Graham look like he’s being held hostage there?” Ayman asked after the clip. “Should we say, like, ‘Hey, Lindsey, blink twice if you need help?'”

“This is the same Lindsey Graham who repeatedly disavowed Trump both before he was elected, and after the January 6th insurrection,” Mohyeldin continued, playing more clips of Graham criticizing Trump.

“Lindsey, all I’m saying is, blink twice if you need help, Senator,” the MSNBC host repeated. “We’re here for you, sir.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com