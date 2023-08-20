‘I’m Still Holding Out Hope!’ RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Wishcasts 11th Hour Reversal from Trump on Showing Up to Debate

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told Maria Bartiromo that she is “still holding out hope” that Donald Trump will show up for the first Republican debate in Milwaukee.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that the former president would skip the upcoming Aug. 23 debate hosted by Fox News and instead sit for an interview with ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson.

Trump has speculated in recent weeks that may still show up at the debate, often asking his close aides and supporters at rallies whether or not he should go. Top Fox executives met with Trump at his club in Bedminster for dinner in order to urge him to attend the event.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Bartiromo asked McDaniel to weigh in on Trump’s likely absence.

“So let’s take a look at the lineup there. I think that President Trump will not be there on the debate night. What are your thoughts on that and who did make the debate stage,” Bartiromo asked.

“I’m still holding out hope that President Trump will come!” McDaniel said. “I think it’s so important that the American people hear from all the candidates.”

From there, McDaniel pivoted to the rest of the field.

“But there’s a lot of candidates that have qualified. We’re at seven right now that have officially qualified with the small dollar donations, with the polling threshold in the pledge,” she said, adding, “And then we’ve got some that are on the cusp. So we’re going to be looking at polls the next few days or three or four that are waiting for 1 percent in one more national poll to make that debate stage.”

Despite facing four criminal indictments, Trump is the frontrunner in the GOP primary and his rivals will likely use the debate time to criticize him not attending.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

