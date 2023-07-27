Karl Rove Destroys DeSantis Praise For RFK Jr. — By Itemizing His Insane Beliefs on Two White Boards

Some on the right continue to push conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a viable Democratic rival to President Joe Biden. And earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) floated the idea of putting Kennedy in charge of the CDC and FDA, two government agencies he’d probably like to see dismantled. This had Fox News host Bill Hemmer asking questions — and Karl Rove brought his white board to knock them down. Actually, two white boards.

Hemmer asked Rove what was wrong with a Republican working with a Democrat, and Rove said “Nothing wrong with that,” but then explained that when it comes to RFK Jr., “in this particular instance, putting Robert Kennedy in charge of the Center for Disease Control or the Food and Drug Administration is a nutty idea.”

Then he whipped out the white board to itemize all of Kennedy’s wacky beliefs:

He has incredible conspiracy theories that are just outrageous. Vaccines cause autism because they have Mercury preservative and they are worse than the diseases that they say they are going to save you from. We haven’t used Mercury since 2001 in children’s vaccines. It was never used in the three most common vaccines on children. And no scientific evidence supports this theory. AIDS is not caused by HIV, he said. Wifi causes cancer and what he calls “leaky brains.” No evidence whatsoever for that. Chemicals in water cause transgender kids. It causes kids to become transgender. Antidepressants cause school shootings. And the U.S. has labs on which we have lavished dollars in Ukraine to develop genetic targeting to kill Russians and Chinese. This is just nutty stuff. It is not just healthcare that Robert Kennedy is a conspiracy buff on. He’s got lots of conspiracies.

Then he whipped out a second white board:

2004 election was stolen as computers switched nearly a quarter million votes in Ohio from John Kerry to George Bush and thereby gave him the election. 5G is a mass surveillance tool and the telecomms, the telephone companies are in on it. CIA killed his uncle. Sirhan Sirhan didn’t kill his father. And he defends Russia in Ukraine, it’s all Ukraine’s fault Russia invaded them and killing its people. I mean, this guy’s a nut.

Hemmer then pushed back on Kennedy’s polling numbers, but Rove wasn’t having it, giving credit to Kennedy’s name recognition and the view by some Democrats that Biden is a weak president.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com