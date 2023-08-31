Tucker Carlson Says ‘I Agree 100%’ After Guest Says Trump and Biden Are ‘Too Old’ to Be President

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson agreed with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during an interview on Thursday after Portnoy said both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are “too old” to be president in 2024.

Biden is 80, while Trump is 77.

Carlson interviewed Portnoy on his Twitter show Tucker on X and the two spoke about a variety of topics, including Portnoy’s aggressive altercation with a pizza shop owner.

On Trump’s decision to skip the first 2024 Republican primary debate this month in favor of an interview with Carlson, Portnoy said, “I thought he should’ve done the debate.”

He argued, “To become president, I think it was the right move not to do it, but for the betterment of the country, I think he should be on the debate.”

Carlson responded, “I kind of agree. I like the debates, personally. The problem is that the news companies that host the debates are so rotten and corrupt and everybody knows it. The whole thing is rotten and corrupt.”

After Carlson asked Portnoy whether he thought Biden would be the 2024 Democratic nominee, Portnoy said, “I don’t know, I’m not a political person, but I feel like there’s been a shift where, internally, maybe the Democrats don’t think he can win and they’re setting the stage to do somebody else.”

Portnoy then added, “To be honest, I think both Trump and Biden are too old. I don’t think you should be able to be that old to be president.”

“I agree 100%,” Carlson replied.

“I think Biden has got some serious dementia issues,” Portnoy concluded.

