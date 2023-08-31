‘You Motherf*cker!’ Barstool Pizza Review Goes Horribly Wrong as Dave Portnoy and Restaurant Owner Trade Expletives

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired a fight between Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and a pizza restaurant owner on his Twitter/X show, Thursday, which showed Portnoy yelling expletives at the small business owner and calling him a “fatso” after giving him a bad review.

In the video, Portnoy could be seen standing outside the restaurant with a cheese pizza as part of his pizza review series.

“I don’t know how long it was sitting there. It looked, I’m gonna be honest, it looked better in the case,” he said. “It looked more well done in the case than this one.”

Portnoy went on to complain that the pizza was “very thin,” “a floppy mess,” and that the parmesan was too strong, before rating the pie a 6.4 out of 10. Later, the owner of the restaurant came out to meet him.

“Dave, enjoy your pizza as any customer, but I don’t appreciate what you do coming in and judging a business with one bite,” the owner said.

“Is this your spot?” Portnoy asked.

“This is my spot,” the man replied. “I hope you enjoy your pizza, but I don’t appreciate what you do to small businesses.”

“I help them,” Portnoy insisted, to which the restaurant owner responded, “I don’t see it that way,” and “Let me be a little clearer, move on, don’t stand in front of my business.”

Portnoy then snapped at the man, yelling, “Let me be clear, fuck you!”

“Let me be clear, get the fuck out of the front of my business!” the restaurant owner shot back.

Portnoy refused to move on, however, instead shouting back, “Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you! It’s a public street you motherfucker!”

The two men continued to trade expletives before Portnoy called the owner a “fatso,” prompting the restaurant owner to respond, “Just go fuck yourself and the whole fucking platform you’re on. You’re a joke to me, dude. Take your fucking show and your fucking game and go somewhere else.”

Portnoy continued to mock the restaurant owner’s weight before boasting to the man that he had sold Barstool Sports for hundreds of millions of dollars before buying it back for just one dollar.

After playing the clip, Carlson burst into laughter as Portnoy told the former Fox News host, “When you throw the first punch, I wanna bury you. So I knew I was coming on this show and I knew your crowd, like my crowd, would be like, ‘Fuck that guy!’ So I was so excited for the timing because that guy went out of his way to pick a fight with me.”

