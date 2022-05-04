Alleged Dave Chappelle Attacker Rapped About Him, Trump and AFLAC Before Attack

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The armed man suspected of tackling Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl rapped about the comedian, former President Donald Trump, and insurance company AFLAC before the incident.

Before 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon for the attack, he dropped a track titled “Dave Chappelle” in 2020 under the name “NoName_Trapper.”

“Walkin’ straight into da Bowl,” he rapped at one point in the 2-minute song, likely referencing the venue where Chapelle performed on Tuesday night.

While the song was recorded two years before the incident, Chappelle was meant to perform a stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl in May 2020, but it ended up getting canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the reason for the attack is unclear, Lee’s reference to the venue could point to some sort of premeditated motive.

In addition to his rap about Chappelle, Lee also has tracks dedicated to Trump, AFLAC, and “Drugs in LA.”

“On my Trump, on my Trump, on my Trump phone,” he raps in “Trump Phone.” “Said I’m slippin’, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

Lee also posted an Instagram Story the day of the attack, wearing a sweatshirt identical to the one he wore when he stormed the stage and ambushed Chappelle.

While Lee remains silent throughout the story, he used popular Instagram filter “bby demon,” which gave him fake devil horns and a bloody nose.

Listen above, via YouTube.

