Dave Chappelle Attacked On-Stage During Comedy Performance in Los Angeles

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked in Los Angeles when a man got up on stage and tackled him in the middle of his show at the Hollywood Bowl.

The incident happened on Tuesday night as Chappelle was doing a stand-up routine for the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival. The man got up on stage and lunged at Chappelle, which prompted security staff and other individuals to run in and apprehend the assailant.

Someone just ran on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle 😮 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles #netflixisajokefest #netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/0WMUPQ7ks4 — DoZay (@DoZay1) May 4, 2022

Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

The man was taken away in an ambulance, and judging by a statement the Los Angeles police gave to multiple news outlets, it seems that the man was possibly armed with a gun or a knife.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

Chappelle stayed on stage after the incident, where he was heard joking that the attacker “was a trans man.” This quip comes as Chappelle has run into controversy over a number of jokes that critics have denounced as transphobic.

Chris Rock was also at the venue, having performed earlier in the night, and he reportedly joined Chappelle after the attack and humorously asked “Was that Will Smith?” This was a reference to how Smith recently slapped Rock on stage at the Oscars over a joke about his wife.

