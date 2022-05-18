Amber Heard’s Ex-Best Friend Breaks Down While Describing Actress’ Injuries: ‘I Was Worried for Her Physical Safety’

Amber Heard’s former best friend Raquel ‘Rocky’ Pennington testified that she saw several injuries on the actress before her appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

In a January 2022 video testimony played in court Wednesday, Pennington said she saw Heard with a red and swollen face, adding, “The hair had been ripped out of her head.”

“I don’t think I even slept that night, watching her to make sure she didn’t …,” Pennington began before becoming emotional to finish the sentence.

She later confirmed she stayed up that night to make sure Heard did not have a concussion.

WATCH: Pennington gets emotional as she describes injuries on Heard’s face. Pennington notes photos of the injuries were taken the night before she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/il188x6OQP — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 18, 2022

Despite the reported injuries, Heard still sat down with James Corden the next night, which has come up several times throughout the trial, as Depp’s team has noted she had no visible injuries during the December 2015 appearance.

Pennington fought back tears later in the video testimony while emotionally describing Heard’s facial injuries in a picture of the actress presented in the courtroom.

“It’s a photo of Amber’s face with two black eyes, and swollen bottom lip, swollen nose,” she said, later confirming that the picture accurately depicted Heard’s appearance that night in December 2015.

While Pennington testified that she had never seen Depp hit or throw anything at Heard, she claimed, “A switch would happen where [Depp] would either disappear, go somewhere off by himself, or his mood would change to something darker.”

“I was scared for Amber and I was sad for Johnny because he was my friend, too,” Pennington added when asked if there were signs of abuse between the former couple. “I was worried for her physical safety. I was worried that when he turned he might accidentally do something that was worse than he ever intended.”

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. While Heard did not name Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage.

Heard later filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

Depp had previously lost a libel case against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun in 2020, as the British High Court ruled that the claim Depp was a “wife-beater” was “substantially true.”

Watch above, via Law&Crime.

