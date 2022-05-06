Bill Burr Says He’s Not Scared After Dave Chappelle Attack: ‘Crazy People Only Seem to Be Attacking Black Comedians in Los Angeles’

Bill Burr speaks out over the safety of live stand-up comedy after the attack on Dave Chappelle by an audience member.

During his Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast yesterday, Burr said he wasn’t afraid of taking the stage in light of the attack on Chappelle.

Burr said, “People are saying ‘Are you worried now? Are you worried as a comedian that things are going to happen?'”

“No,” Burr said defiantly. “These crazy people only seem to be attacking Black comedians in Los Angeles. Alright! Now I am in Los Angeles but I am as white as a bedsheet.”

“Jesus Christ did they fuck that guy up,” Burr said. “I think he has mental issues so there’s a part of me, aside from the weapon, that I actually — I saw sadness in his eyes. But Jesus Christ his fucking arms look like — you guys ever see Toy Story, what Sid does to his toys. That’s what his arms look like. If that kid needs help, I hope he gets help.”

“Shoutout to the c-word’s that still brought their cell phones in and still filmed. It’s just fucking ridiculous. You just can’t do a show without somebody filming it on some level. Put your cell phones in the bags and just sit there like adults. Is that so fucking hard?” Burr lamented.

Listen above via Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com