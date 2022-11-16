Brendan Fraser Flips the Bird to Golden Globes Amidst Comeback, Protesting Over Sexual Assault Allegation Against Former President

Brendan Fraser has zero interest in attending next year’s Golden Globes, even if he does earn a nomination for his highly-praised performance in The Whale.

Speaking with GQ, the actor revealed he’s protesting the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over an alleged sexual assault he suffered at the hands of former HFPA President Philip Berk. Fraser alleged to GQ in 2018 that Berk was sexually inappropriate at a 2003 luncheon where he grabbed Fraser from behind. Berk has denied the allegations. Fraser said at the time that he fell into a depression after the alleged assault.

With his career now on a major upswing thanks to The Whale, a film that earned a tearful Fraser a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, Fraser is announcing he’s done with the Globes.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” the Mummy star said.

Part of Fraser’s protest comes down to the actor not wanting to be a “hypocrite.”

“It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that,” he said.

Berk was dismissed from the HFPA after he sent an email labeling Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement.” This dismissal came in 2021, years after the alleged Fraser assault. Fraser suggested he may have been blacklisted by many in Hollywood after the alleged assault, leading to the actor working on smaller and smaller projects until recently. On top of The Whale, he is also part of the ensemble of the HBO Max series Doom Patrol and he’ll next be appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

In The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, Fraser portrays a 600-pound English teacher attempting to piece his life back together and reconnect with his daughter. It releases on December 9.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com