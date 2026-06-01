Melissa DeRosa Rips LA Mayor Karen Bass — Marking Third Time in Less Than a Week Dem Strategist Attacked a Democrat on Fox News

Democratic strategist Melissa DeRosa ripped Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) Monday for not understanding why Angelenos are fed up with her brand of government.

On Monday’s The Story on Fox News, Martha MacCallum played video of Bass saying of opponent Spencer Pratt, “It’s not just that he has no experience in city government, but I don’t know if he’s ever held a job in his life other than to be a reality TV star. And I think that he doesn’t know the issues. He’s operating out of anger. And what our city needs is to move forward, and a city where people can live their lives without the fear of crime.”

DeRosa told MacCallum, “Karen Bass is a Democrat with all of the establishment behind her. She has the union, and the governor, and Kamala Harris, but she can’t crack 26 or 27%.”

“So, that is not about Spencer Pratt, that is about her,” DeRosa said. “When you have a ceiling that low and you are the incumbent mayor, that is your constituents telling you, ‘You’re fired.’ So, Spencer Pratt — it’s fascinating to watch. A Republican has not been mayor in Los Angeles since 2001, so it’s been 25 years, and I think if he gets elected, he will get elected, yes, because people are angry, because they feel that the government has failed them.”

MacCallum asked if DeRosa thought there would be a runoff due to the presence of a third candidate, Councilmember Nithya Raman (D).

“I think it’s gonna be a runoff between Bass and Pratt,” DeRosa said. “And then in a runoff, head-to-head, I actually think he can consolidate the anti-establishment vote, and he could come over the top, because she has a terrible record that she will defend for the next five months.”

DeRosa’s comments on Bass mark the third time in less than a week that the Democratic strategist has attacked her own party on Fox News.

Watch the clip above via The Story With Martha MacCallum on Fox News.

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