Trump Official Richard Grenell Attacks Martina McBride After She Pulls Out of Freedom 250 Concert Series

Country singer Martina McBride drew the ire of a Trump official after bowing out of the Freedom 250 concert series, which is looking like the Fyre Fest of summer concerts after two-thirds of the announced acts canceled.

On Wednesday, McBride joined performers like Morris Day and the Time, rapper Young MC, The Commodores, and Poison frontman Bret Michaels in backing out of the event.

“I will not be performing at the Great American State Fair on June 25th,” McBride said in a lengthy statement posted to X. “I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading. I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states. In my mind I thought this was a great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can.”

She added: “Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

McBride’s departure from the “Great American State Fair” left Richard Grenell, President of Donald Trump’s presidential envoy for special missions and former acting chief of the Kennedy Center, miffed.

“You’ve always been a woke Lefty,” Grenell wrote in response to McBride’s statement.

You’ve always been a woke Lefty. https://t.co/Jnaj6eXkAW — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 29, 2026

An hour later, Grenell turned his attention to The Bulwark’s Sam Stein, who had remarked that McBride was “the 5th of 9 artists” to pull out of the show (six of nine have now canceled).

Stein added: “Would read a piece on how the hell this all came together.”

In response, Grenell posted: “Sam Stein celebrates political censorship. Again. Does anyone think that Sam ever considers the fact that it’s his far left political team that has become the intolerants?!”

Minutes after attacking Stein, Grenell chided Pod Save America co-host and former Barack Obama staffer Tommy Vietor, who said, “This is getting sad.”

“The Intolerance is coming from your side,” Grenell said. “Why can’t you people be around people that disagree with you politically?”

As it now stands, only Vanilla Ice and Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan are a definitive yes for the June 25 concert.

Six others — McBride, Young MC, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, Michaels, and Milli Vanilli’s original singers — have all declined to be there.

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