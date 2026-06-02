‘Indefensible’: Left And Right Rage At Trump’s ‘Totally Unqualified’ Pick to Oversee America’s National Security
President Donald Trump raised eyebrows and fury on Tuesday by announcing his controversial head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, as acting director of national intelligence.
Pulte, who has no military or intelligence background, has long been steeped in scandal following his leading the charge to indict some of Trump’s political allies on allegations related to mortgage fraud.
Trump announced Pulte would succeed Tulsi Gabbard as the leader of the country’s intelligence and national security apparatus, saying he “has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America.” As director of national intelligence, Pulte will oversee the CIA, NSA, and various other federal agencies involved in intelligence collection – including the FBI. He will also serve as a principal advisor to Trump and the National Security Council on matters of foreign policy and national security.
Condemnation of the appointment resounded across party lines. Conservative radio host Erick Erickson reacted to the announcement, writing, “Bill Pulte is one of the worst members of the President’s team and has convinced Trump to do more stupid stuff than anyone else in the past year. He’ll be driven to work in a very short bus each day.”
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, fumed, “This appointment speaks volumes about what this president expects from the nation’s top intelligence official. Rather than selecting a respected national security professional capable of delivering independent judgments, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution. Americans have already seen Mr. Pulte use the powers of his office at the Federal Housing Finance Agency to pursue the president’s grievances and lend credibility to dubious prosecutions of President Trump’s perceived political opponents.”
Veteran GOP political operative Matt Mackowiak added, “This is indefensible.”
Below are some more reactions from across the political spectrum:
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