‘Indefensible’: Left And Right Rage At Trump’s ‘Totally Unqualified’ Pick to Oversee America’s National Security

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows and fury on Tuesday by announcing his controversial head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, as acting director of national intelligence.

Pulte, who has no military or intelligence background, has long been steeped in scandal following his leading the charge to indict some of Trump’s political allies on allegations related to mortgage fraud.

Trump announced Pulte would succeed Tulsi Gabbard as the leader of the country’s intelligence and national security apparatus, saying he “has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America.” As director of national intelligence, Pulte will oversee the CIA, NSA, and various other federal agencies involved in intelligence collection – including the FBI. He will also serve as a principal advisor to Trump and the National Security Council on matters of foreign policy and national security.

Condemnation of the appointment resounded across party lines. Conservative radio host Erick Erickson reacted to the announcement, writing, “Bill Pulte is one of the worst members of the President’s team and has convinced Trump to do more stupid stuff than anyone else in the past year. He’ll be driven to work in a very short bus each day.”

Bill Pulte is one of the worst members of the President’s team and has convinced Trump to do more stupid stuff than anyone else in the past year. He’ll be driven to work in a very short bus each day. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 2, 2026

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, fumed, “This appointment speaks volumes about what this president expects from the nation’s top intelligence official. Rather than selecting a respected national security professional capable of delivering independent judgments, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution. Americans have already seen Mr. Pulte use the powers of his office at the Federal Housing Finance Agency to pursue the president’s grievances and lend credibility to dubious prosecutions of President Trump’s perceived political opponents.”

My statement on President Trump's appointment of Bill Pulte as Acting Director of National Intelligence: "This appointment speaks volumes about what this president expects from the nation's top intelligence official. Rather than selecting a respected national security… — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 2, 2026

Veteran GOP political operative Matt Mackowiak added, “This is indefensible.”

Below are some more reactions from across the political spectrum:

Great, a totally unqualified loyalist with a record of cutting corners to help the president punish political opponents. Just the guy you want at DNI. https://t.co/9MFzuR188l — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 2, 2026

Bill Pulte led Donald Trump’s efforts to charge and jail his political enemies, now he’s being rewarded with a job he has no business doing. Putting Pulte at the helm of the intelligence community risks American lives just so Trump can keep going after his political opponents. https://t.co/BSL2JeEMLC — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) June 2, 2026

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAA! This clown got basic mortgage info wrong on his own documents, and then accused others of doing the same? That PULTE? JFC, this is pathetically embarrassing. Finally, there is a foreign affairs official that I might literally be more competent than. https://t.co/vsADRUqxBX — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 2, 2026

"Late Kakistocracy" is that phase of democratic decline where the regime starts running out of ppl who will work for it, and so the folks who aren't qualified for their current positions are promoted to even larger positions for which they are even more unqualified pic.twitter.com/EXcsNuQsf4 — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) June 2, 2026

This HAS to be a joke. If not. It's a scandal! https://t.co/5UeGEHC5eT — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 2, 2026

Bill Pulte is a partisan thug with no experience in intelligence.



He is another unqualified Trump appointee that will make our country less safe.



And you won’t hear a word from the Republicans who claim to care about national security. https://t.co/sE6d9MYyZV — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2026

Bill Pulte could never be confirmed. But according to the FVRA he can be on the job for 210 days. If Trump submits a nomination for DNI, Pulte can remain in the job the entire time the nomination is pending. If the nomination fails, Pulte's 210-day clock starts over. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 2, 2026

Even for Trump, this is nuts. Bill Pulte, who's a PE guy/real-estate developer with exactly zero intelligence experience, is going to be the new Director of National Intelligence – while also continuing to run FHFA and Fannie Mae/Fredde Mac! pic.twitter.com/OXeEua6VXX — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) June 2, 2026

Bill Pulte should be facing an impeachment inquiry, not a promotion to oversee a sensitive portfolio. — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) June 2, 2026

This one is going to get a lot of scrutiny, including from Hill Republicans. Shows, among other things, the value of a Mar-a-Lago membership. https://t.co/rc0cl7qjwK — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) June 2, 2026

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