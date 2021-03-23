Cinnamon Shrimp Crunch? Comedian Finds Tails, String, and Possible Feces in His Cereal Box

Writer and podcast host Jensen Karp found some unwelcome guests in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Monday.

Karp, who is married to Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he found what appears to be… shrimp tails in his cereal.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp’s post instantly gained attention, prompting Cinnamon Toast Crunch to address the situation, but instead of apologizing for the fishy new flavor, claimed that they were simply “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar.”

“After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” wrote the company. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.”

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp, however, was not buying it — shooting back that he “wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

I think we’ve all dated someone like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. pic.twitter.com/YH1ZtBUXF0 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

“I think we’ve all dated someone like Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he cracked in a tweet sharing his direct messages with the company, which offered him vouchers for his “unpleasant experience.”

Karp, confident that the objects that very much resembled shrimp tails were, in fact, shrimp tails, continued to blast Cinnamon Toast Crunch for their public response, even threatening to take cereal to a lab.

Imagine a universe where I’m like, “Yuck. These are shrimp tails.” Then I re-examine them a few hours later and realize, “Nope. These are just accumulations of sugar.” — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Okay. So they want me to send them the shrimp tails for a “closer look.” These are obviously shrimp tails, so I will be keeping one as evidence, as I now feel like Sandra Bullock in The Net. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I’m all-in. pic.twitter.com/QCWuqCKgH6 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

On top of the tails, Karp found string and unidentifiable black marks, which many of his followers believe are rat feces, in the same cereal box.

Also, many of the squares have black marks, and some are dyed red? And yes, I ate a bowl before noticing all this. pic.twitter.com/Y9WWmsTznP — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp later retweeted a post from someone following the drama, which gave the cereal a new name: Cinnamon Toast Shrimp — likely causing the phrase to trend.

The perfect tweet to end my day. https://t.co/KWCZbQScl1 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

After joking that he’s the new “Gorilla Glue girl” Karp gave his followers an update, confirming that he feels fine and is going to get “the black stuff tested today.”

AM UPDATE: I feel fine. I am going to get the black stuff tested today, and also going to talk to the Costco. Most importantly, nothing new from General Mills since they asked me to send them the shrimp tails that they had tried to convince me was sugar. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

“Most importantly, nothing new from General Mills since they asked me to send them the shrimp tails that they had tried to convince me was sugar,” he added.

