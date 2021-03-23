comScore Jensen Karp Finds Shrimp Tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Shrimp Crunch? Comedian Finds Tails, String, and Possible Feces in His Cereal Box

By Leia Idliby Mar 23rd, 2021

Writer and podcast host Jensen Karp found some unwelcome guests in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Monday.

Karp, who is married to Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he found what appears to be… shrimp tails in his cereal.

Karp’s post instantly gained attention, prompting Cinnamon Toast Crunch to address the situation, but instead of apologizing for the fishy new flavor, claimed that they were simply “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar.”

“After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended,” wrote the company. “We assure you that there’s no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.”

Karp, however, was not buying it — shooting back that he “wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me?”

“I think we’ve all dated someone like Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he cracked in a tweet sharing his direct messages with the company, which offered him vouchers for his “unpleasant experience.”

Karp, confident that the objects that very much resembled shrimp tails were, in fact, shrimp tails, continued to blast Cinnamon Toast Crunch for their public response, even threatening to take cereal to a lab.

On top of the tails, Karp found string and unidentifiable black marks, which many of his followers believe are rat feces, in the same cereal box.

Karp later retweeted a post from someone following the drama, which gave the cereal a new name: Cinnamon Toast Shrimp — likely causing the phrase to trend.

After joking that he’s the new “Gorilla Glue girl” Karp gave his followers an update, confirming that he feels fine and is going to get “the black stuff tested today.”

“Most importantly, nothing new from General Mills since they asked me to send them the shrimp tails that they had tried to convince me was sugar,” he added.

