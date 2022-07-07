Coldplay Appears to Dedicate Song to Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan: Report

The British band Coldplay apparently dedicated a song to anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, according to a Wednesday report in The Washington Free Beacon.

During a concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field on May 29, ahead of singing “A Sky Full of Stars,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said, “We’re playing this for my brother Louis and his brothers. There’s so many people in here today who help other people, and so we’re playing this for them.”

As the Free Beacon pointed out, Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam has their headquarters in Chicago, and Farrakhan owns a $1.1 million home there. The outlet linked to a photo of Martin and Farrakhan that was reportedly taken before a 2017 Coldplay concert in Chicago.

The Free Beacon reported that Farrakhan, who has a long history of anti-Semitism such as calling Jews “termites,” talked about Martin, though he gave an unfavorable opinion of him that included a dose of hatred toward Jews.

“Do you know the musicians called Coldplay? The leader of Coldplay is Chris Martin. He came to my home, wanted to hear me play the violin,” Farrakhan told his supporters in an address in March 2020. “You don’t come to my home and I’m entertaining you. When you come into my home it’s like coming to God in a mosque. You come to be taught.”

“Look, Chris Martin flew on his own jet, or he had his own plane, and he brought a few Jewish friends of his. Now they’re going to scope me out. Sitting in my living room, asking me questions,” Farrakhan added. “See when you ask me a question, I immediately consult the God. Wait, wait, wait. You asked me a question. I’m listening, by the time you finish your question, God has given me the answer. But He’s also let me know your motive for asking the question.”

