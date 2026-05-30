Trump Spews Attack on Rape Accuser, Jan. 6 Conspiracies in Dead of Night Posts After Medical Report Hits

President Donald Trump was up late attacking rape accuser E. Jean Carroll and pushing debunked conspiracy theories shortly after his medical report was published by the White House.

A few minutes before 11 PM on Friday night, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbarella’s memo on President Donald Trump’s physical exam was released by the White House. The memo included results from Trump’s visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday, including physical and cognitive exams.

About an hour later, Trump began firing off a series of late-night posts from his Truth Social account. One post featured a clip of Caroll on CNN, followed by another quoting Trump fan Benny Johnson calling her “crazy.”

In the brief clip, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked about feeling like a “victim”:

COOPER: You don’t feel like a victim. CARROLL: I was not thrown on the ground and ravished. Which the word “rape” carries so many sexual connotations. This was not — this was not sexual. It just hurt. It just — COOPER: I think most people think of rape as a — it is a violent assault. It is not — CARROLL: I think most people think of rape as being sexy. COOPER: Let’s take a short break — CARROLL: They think of the fantasies. COOPER: We’re going to take a quick break. If you can stick around we’ll talk more on the other side. CARROLL: You’re fascinating to talk to.

Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll in a case that saw Judge Lewis Kaplan write in one motion that, “The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”

Judgments of $5 million and $83 million have been upheld in court, but Trump is still pursuing appeals.

CNN dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday that the Trump DOJ is investigating Carroll for possible perjury charges over a 2022 deposition a 2022 deposition in which she said outside backers did not fund her lawsuit.

Carroll’s lawyers later told a judge that billionaire Reid Hoffman paid some of her legal fees and expenses.

Trump also fired off a series of posts promoting the debunked conspiracy theory that the FBI was in on the January 6 attack. His last post went up a few minutes before 1 AM.

Watch above via CNN.

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