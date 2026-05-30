Bill Maher Nukes Trump-Backed Senate Pick: ‘What He Believes Will Blow Your F*cking Mind!’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher nuked Trump-backed Senate candidate Ken Paxton (R-TX) with a litany of political positions he said will “blow your f*cking mind!”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist, director of the Hayden Planetarium, and author of the new book “Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter.”

The panel guests were Katy Tur, bestselling author and host of MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports”; and Fmr. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, former Republican congressman who represented California’s 20th district and served as the 55th Speaker of the House.

During the panel segment, Maher led off a discussion of the race between Paxton and Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D-TX) with a searing rant on Paxton’s beliefs:

BILL MAHER: All right, I want to start with Texas tonight because it’s a little political news for people who don’t want junkies who follow this.

There was a primary down there, and I think it tells us a lot because, you know, a lot of what I read and hear is just bullsh*t. It’s just people’s opinions and this and that.

Elections are real. That is the one thing that’s real. It tells us what people are thinking and what matters to them.

Okay, so they had an election of Republican primary. John Cornyn, he was the old school, there he is, yes, the Crocker Gentleman, like, you know, like very, what was he, a judge or something before this?(Attorney General.) Attorney General in four terms, and he’s a Republican classic.

He lost by almost 30 points to the nut. I’m sorry, but he is. Ken Paxton.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: The current Attorney General.

BILL MAHER: The current attorney general, and this guy is right of Atilla the Hun. I mean, I’ll just. If you watch MS NOW all the time, turn the sound down for 30 seconds because I’m going to tell you what he believes and then it will blow your f*cking mind!

Near total abortion ban, 80% of Americans are against that.

He sued five cities that decriminalize marijuana. I take that personally.

Gay marriage, said county clerks, had religious objections. They could opt out of issuing them. 69% of Americans are for gay marriage.

OK, and he still won, also an election denier. Still won by almost 30 points. Now he’s going to face the Democrat. They’ve been saying forever a Democrat could win. Is this the time it could happen?

KATY TUR: I mean, if you’re gonna talk about a perfect storm, isn’t this the moment for a perfect storm?

BILL MAHER: Yes, I would put my own money that the Democrats…

KATY TUR: Paxton is a uniquely vulnerable candidate, as you laid out. He’s extremely far to the right.

That’s not so out of step with Texas. But at the same time, he’s been accused of fraud and corruption over and over again by his own party in Texas. He’s not the ideal candidate for them.