Purple Heart recipient Teddy Daniels went on CNN on Saturday to blast Democrats supporting Graham Platner, the Senate candidate who mocked Daniels and said he didn’t “deserve to live.”

Daniels joined CNN’s Michael Smerconish and called it “sad” that Platner is being considered for Senate seat and that he has the support of prominent politicians like Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

In recently-resurfaced Reddit posts made by Platner, he mocked Daniels over video of the veteran engaging in a firefight with the Taliban in 2012.

“Dumb mother f*cker didn’t deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible shit decision possible when it comes to small unit combat,” Platner wrote about his fellow combat veteran.

Platner did not give an apology this week when confronted about the post.

Daniels told Smerconish he was more upset by Platner’s past comments implying late veteran Chris Kyle, famously known as the “American Sniper,” had inflated his combat kill record by targeting civilians.

Daniels said:

I kind of consider the source on that, first and foremost, and I’ll be honest with you, what really upset me about the comments is — you know, I can’t even say that I was upset. I’m upset about the comment that he made about Chris Kyle. You know Chris Kyle has kids. He’s not here to defend himself. I have kids and you know with people like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders backing this man, I want them, I want Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to — my youngest is 8, he turns 9 in a couple days — to tell my kids that they’re supporting a man who said their father didn’t deserve to live. I mean, think about that. You know, that’s the issue there. It’s just sad that somebody like this is being considered for a position in leadership in the United States Senate.

Smerconish argued before bringing on Daniels that Platner’s comments and a now-covered Nazi-linked tatoo are “disqualifying.” The CNN host accused Democrats of having a “blindspot” to Platner’s issues because he has a real chance at flipping a Senate sit in Maine currently held by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Watch above via CNN.

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