CNN’s Abby Phillip read aloud profanity-laced posts from a White House press official on Thursday night, comparing the tweets to one from the official DNC X account that Katie Miller called “violent political rhetoric.”

The DNC post in question came in response to Miller’s husband, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who posted to X on Wednesday that Texas Senate candidate James Talarico was the “first transgender Senate candidate.” The Democratic Party account replied, “shut up you ugly f*ck.”

Katie Miller appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where she likened the “ugly f*ck” rhetoric to that which sparked assassination attempts against President Donald Trump.

“This is the same violent political rhetoric that is leading people to shooting up, whether it be the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, or President Trump in Butler,” she said.

Her response, the post itself, and political officials’ use of profanity were topics of discussion on Thursday’s CNN NewsNight, where Phillip first called out Miller herself for some of her more aggressive tweets.

“But is Katie Miller throwing stones from a glass house? In addition to outing the Democrats’ social media manager, claiming that she’s childless and unmarried even though she’s apparently engaged and therefore unhappy, Miller has repeatedly insulted liberals online in just the past few months,” she said. “She suggested that liberal men aren’t attractive. She’s called liberalism a disease. She’s used the R word to refer to Governor Gavin Newsom, and that’s just a few of the many insults.”

Later in the segment, the host also read aloud posts from White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, whose frequent, fiery social media rages have made more than a few headlines.

“You’ve got the communications director for the White House, Steven Chung: ‘Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie are some of the dumbest R words ever to be in.” He says, ‘Hey, R word, you must be thinking of someone else.” He refers to another person as, ‘You have no idea what you’re talking about, you slope brained, mouth breathing moron.” So on and so forth,” she said. “I mean, this is a person who works in the government. He travels with the president. He tweets from official accounts.”

Phillip then criticized Miller’s characterization of the DNC’s post, claiming the comparison “doesn’t make any sense.”

“So I don’t know how you are comparing saying you’re someone’s husband is ugly to, you know, violence in politics,” she said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Watch above via CNN.

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