The Hunt, a horror movie about a group of wealthy liberals who hunt conservatives, will finally be released next month after being pulled back following heavy criticism from conservatives, including President Donald Trump.

Last summer, Universal canceled its plans to release the film following outcry over the plot, along with the news of several shootings. But on Tuesday, the studio released a trailer announcing a March 13 release date.

“You talk about racist — Hollywood is racist. What they’re doing, with the kind of movies they’re putting out — it’s actually very dangerous for our country,” President Trump said in August, referencing the movie. “What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disturbance to our country.”

“Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves ‘Elite,’ but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite,” he added on Twitter. “The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

….to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

But the movie, according to writer Damon Lindelof (via Gizmodo), is supposed to be “absurd” and “over-the-top.”

“The most frustrating thing was that no one had seen the movie and everyone was rushing to judgment about what was in the movie without having seen it,” producer Jason Blum told Gizmodo. “So that and particularly after we decided to take it off the schedule, it was incredibly frustrating because then not only we couldn’t say, ‘Well, wait and see,’ there wasn’t even the time that we had. So we had to balance our frustration with what was the route to pursue to get the movie out. So we had to bite our tongues until now.”

The Hunt is set for release on March 13.

