‘You Did It!’ Harry Enten Congratulates House Republicans on Shocking 89-Point Negative Swing

CNN Senior Data Correspondent Harry Enten joined anchor Sara Sidner on Wednesday and broke down some of the latest polling surrounding the approval of the GOP-led Congress – numbers that showed a stunning collapse of support among Republicans.

“You know, I just want to say to Congress, stand up and applaud. You’re usually hated, but usually not this hated. You’re reaching, or at least tying, record highs in terms of disapproval,” Enten began, adding:

Hello! 86 percent. 86 percent of Americans disapprove of Congress. That is tied with November of 2013 for the all-time high. As I said, Congress usually hated, but usually not this hated. You’re actually managing to tie records. Just 10% of Americans approve of the job that Congress is doing. So therefore, as I said, stand up and give yourselves a round of applause. You managed to do it. Congratulations.

Sidner replied, “Or walk away in shame. This 10% approval rate — give us some context to what all of this means in comparison with other things.”

Enten replied with some eye-popping comparisons, “OK, so you see this 10% approval and I just was searching my house like, OK, what else basically has 10% of the population by their side? Just take a look here. OK, Americans who say that the moon landing was faked back in 1969 — Sara’s over on the side laughing — more Americans say that the moon landing was fake back in 1969 than actually approve of the job that Congress is doing right now at 10%. That 10% is equal to the percentage of Americans that believe that the Earth is flat. Of course, we did not fake the moon landing. We did land on the moon. And of course, the Earth is actually a sphere, my dear friends.”

Sidner quipped, “That’s the one that made me laugh.”

Enten agreed, “Yes. It’s not flat. You can’t walk off the edge of the earth, but apparently the same percentage believe that Congress is doing a job well done.”

“That is brutal. When you look at this, what does this tell you about sort of where Americans’ minds are and why they are so annoyed or pissed with Congress?” Sidner pressed.

Enten answered, “Yeah, ‘pissed’ is a great word, ‘perturbed’ is another one. I like my P’s early in the morning. But I would just say this: you see this 10%, right, you go, how the heck did we end up here?”

“You know, Republicans control the House, Republicans control the Senate, but yet Republicans have actually turned on this Congress. Just take a look here. I mean, just look at this. Congress’s net approval rating among the GOP — back in March of 2025, it was plus 33%. That was the net approval. That goes to minus 56. What is that? That’s like an 89-point move over a little bit of time. No wonder at this point Congress is facing a record high disapproval rate, because even Republicans, whose party controls Congress, absolutely despise it,” he explained.

“Wow, those numbers are abysmal. I don’t know what Congress can do to fix them,” Sidner added.

“There’s nothing — I mean, maybe they can walk off the edge of the flat earth,” Enten replied.

“Well, I was going to say, I got one thing they can do. They could actually give a budget, approve a budget, which is like their number one job,” Sidner noted.

“They can actually do something, do something, do something. Then maybe people might actually like it,” Enten concluded.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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