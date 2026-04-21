Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Virginia Election Result on Trump: He Is ‘Not Your Retribution’

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blamed President Donald Trump for a Democratic victory in Virginia on Tuesday, claiming that the president’s “betrayals” of parts of the MAGA movement would have “devastating consequences in the midterms.”

Voters in Virginia voted to narrowly approved a mid-decade redistricting map that could give Democrats an electoral boost in ten out of eleven of the state’s House districts. The constitutional amendment allows the Democratic-controlled state legislature to implement a new districting plan without the approval of Virginia’s redistricting commission.

Greene claimed Republicans had fallen out of favor with the “once red state” due to Trump’s and the GOP’s failure to deliver on their promises.

“Virginia just voted to redraw House district lines, taking their state from 6D-5R to 10D-1R, eliminating 4 Republican seats just by redrawing the map,” she wrote on X. “A once red state is turning into one of the bluest states because people don’t want to support Republicans now.”

She continued, calling out the president’s war with Iran, the release of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein, and money’s role in the Republican Party as a few key causes for “a revolt on the right”:

Trump betraying the America First wing of MAGA is going to have devastating consequences in the midterms. I’ve been warning of this all along. No more foreign wars and regime change (he started war in Iran), lowering inflation and cost of living (his war is increasing inflation and gas and diesel and it’s just starting), release the Epstein files (he fought it and called it a hoax) are some of the top issues that has caused a revolt on the right and a mass exodus of America First Trump voters. Add on the betrayals to the MAHA wing and it gets even worse. But it’s not just Trump, it’s the Republicans in the House and Senate too. They love the donations and the parties and praise they get from the big donors and lobbyists representing the big corporations. There wont be accountability. They will not drain the swamp. And Trump is not your retribution. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but open your eyes and look at the facts and take note of their actions. Stop lapping up their meaningless words. Our loved military is once again fighting in the Middle East, your money is paying for Israel’s war, and once again people will suffer and die.

Greene, once a vocal supporter of the president, has long been critical of Trump on the issues highlighted in her post. Her fallout with the president began with her push to release the Epstein files, reaching new levels in recent weeks after Trump threatened to destroy the “whole civilization” of Iran, after which Greene called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against him. After Trump posted a now-deleted image depicting himself as Jesus, Greene called the post “blasphemy.”

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