President Donald Trump raged at a reporter for being “such a disgrace!” after questioning his Iran War timeline.

Trump took questions from the press in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon, with one reporter asking the president to elaborate on the duration of the Iran War, which is now in its eighth week, after his administration initially claimed it would be over within “four to six weeks.”

In his response, the president said he “hoped” the timing would have been that brief, but it did not account for the “break” to broker a deal.

“I hoped that, but I also took a little break, I gave them a break,” he said. “And remember this: I want to make the best deal. I could make a deal right now. Do you know that if I left right now — we had a tremendous success, it would take them 20 years to rebuild, but I don’t want to do that. I want to have it everlasting. I want to have it where they never have a chance to get — I mean, the way you ask that question, yeah, I did say it. I thought it would take 4-6 weeks, and I was right, because at the end of six weeks, at the end of four weeks, their military was decimated.”

He declined to put time restrictions on the current proceedings.

“I don’t want to put that kind of a timetable on it,” he said. “But it will go pretty quickly. And we’ll have the Strait [of Hormuz] opened up. Now, right now we have it closed. We have total control of the strait, and the fact that it slows — you know, they would have opened it up three days ago. They came to us and they said we will agree to open the strait, and all my people were happy, everybody was happy except me. And I said, ‘Wait a minute if we open the strait that means they’re going to make $500 million a day. I don’t want them to make $500 million a day until they settle this thing.’ So I’m the one that kept it closed. We have total control of it. And it will open when they make a deal, or something else happens, that’s very possible.”

Nonetheless, the questions about timeline kept rolling in with Jasmine Wright, NOTUS’s White House Correspondent, asking, “Excuse me, what do you say to the American people who question how much longer this will take? Obviously, you know that they are having—”

Trump cut Wright off, declaring, “You’re such a disgrace! Did you hear what I just said? Vietnam, how many years was Vietnam?”

She continued: “I understand, sir, but you are past your six-week deadline.”

However, Trump continued speaking over Wright.

“I took the country out militarily in the first four weeks,” he said. “I took it out militarily. Now what we’re doing is sitting back and seeing what deal, and if they don’t make a deal, then I’ll finish it up militarily with the other 25 percent of the targets. We’ve hit 78 percent of the targets we’ve wanted to hit. We’ve knocked out their manufacturing, we’ve knocked out their missile production, we’ve knocked out their drone production, we’ve knocked out everything. In some cases, when I say knocked it out, 70, 80, 90 percent. It’s amazing what we’ve done. So, I’ve done that within that period of time that I mentioned, but I don’t want to rush myself. You know, because every source, ‘Oh, trump is under time pressure.’ I’m not. No, no. You know who’s under time pressure? They are. Because if they don’t get their oil moving, their whole oil infrastructure is going to explode.”

The president has vehemently slammed Democrats and the “Fake News” in recent days for suggesting that he “promised” Iran would be defeated in six weeks.

“The Democrats are doing everything possible to hurt the very strong position we are in with respect to Iran,” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday. “Despite World War I lasting 4 years, 3 months, and 14 days, World War II lasting 6 years and 1 day, the Korean War lasting 3 years, 1 month, and 2 days, the Vietnam War lasting 19 years, 5 months, and 29 days, and Iraq lasting 8 years, 8 months, and 28 days, they like to say that I promised 6 weeks to defeat Iran, and actually, from the Military standpoint, it was far faster than that, but I’m not going to let them rush the United States into making a Deal that is not as good as it could have been. I read the Fake News saying that I am under ‘pressure’ to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!”

Watch above via Fox News.

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