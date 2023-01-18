George Santos Claims He Attended Met Gala and Commissioned Art for Museums In Resurfaced Interview

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been shrouded in mystery after various aspects of his resume came into question in the weeks leading up to his swearing in to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district.

In a recently resurfaced podcast clip, first circulating Twitter via PatriotTakes, Santos claims to have been a familiar face in New York elite social circles before being ostracized because of his ethnicity, sexual orientation, and political viewpoints.

The episode of the Steak for Breakfast Podcast was first released in August 2022, before Santos was elected to Congress.

In the interview, Santos was asked about the diverse group of Republican candidates leading up to the midterm elections.

“I think that Democrats have been very successful for many, many years at pushing forward that Republicans are racist white supremacists. They’re not inclusive. They don’t care,” Santos began.

“Look, as — I have suffered discrimination from Democrats my entire life, but I’ve never been discriminated by a Republican. And that is a true hard fact. That’s a cold statement,” he said.

“I have never ever been in a position where I’ve suffered any kind of discrimination in Republican circles. But it happens constantly in Democrat circles. Whether it’s my ethnicity, whether it’s my orientation, whether it’s my political opinions and views,” he added.

Santos claimed this type of discrimination personally affected him.

“I mean, to the point we’ve been — I’ve been ostracized from every single possible social circle. I was a guy who used to go to the Met Gala. I’m not invited back,” he said. “I used to be a guy that would commission parts of art in museums in New York City. I haven’t been able to do that in a long time. They won’t let me go back in the building if I try.”

“So these are things that I used to like doing, but you know, whatever — the New York City Gay Pride said that I was not welcome to join. So, you know, not that I would, but you know, it’s nice to have the option and to know that I’m not welcome — it’s just a really big point. It’s like the last nail in the coffin,” Santos concluded.

As of 2022, according to The Sun, Met Gala tickets were a whopping $30,000 and came at the exclusive invitation of Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

For example, although Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was elected in 2019 and was arguably one of the most well-known new members of Congress at the time, she was not extended an invitation until 2021.

Listen above via Steak for Breakfast Podcast.

