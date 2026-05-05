Progressive Podcaster Torches Celebs Who Attended Bezos-Backed Met Gala: ‘Disgusts Me to My Utter Core!’

Podcast host Jennifer Welch went off on the celebrities who attended Monday’s Met Gala, co-hosted by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Bezos, along with his wife Laura Sanchez, reportedly paid $10 billion to co-host the event with longtime chair Anna Wintour. According to a report from Page Six, the couple also served as honorary chairs with Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams.

Reacting to the event the next day, Welch accused celebrities of being hypocritical by supporting human rights causes while attending an event backed by someone whose company has been embroiled in human rights controversies. She said:

What are we doing here? Quit being duplicitous. Either you’re for human rights or you’re not, and so many Americans want to have their foot in both sides. “Oh, no. I’m totally pro-LGBTQ+, and I’m DEI, and I love diversity and black lives matter,” and then you’re trotting out to the Met Gala. And you can’t have it both ways, and that’s what’s so disgusting right now about American culture — the people that want to have it both ways.

Welch added that Monday night’s display in New York was a “disgrace.”

“It disgusts me to my utter core,” she continued. “Have some fucking conviction. For God’s sakes, do you know who your customer base is?”

Welch has grabbed headlines and built a growing audience in recent months with her bombastic takes and strongly worded attacks on President Donald Trump, whom she recently called a “mentally ill senior citizen-toddler.”

“The amount of MAGA people that excuse this and support this and allow this is really the biggest cancer in the country. ‘Little Moses’ Mike Johnson has all of this power, and Trump literally has his little microscopic balls in the top drawer of the Resolute Desk,” Welch ranted to Jim Acosta over the weekend. “He does nothing. He’s worthless. An absolutely worthless politician who will not shut up about how religious he is, yet he helps this president cover up pedophilia.”

Watch the clip above.

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