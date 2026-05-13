‘Deballed!’ Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Trump of Castrating the Country in Graphic Rant

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg claimed she’s currently freaking out because President Donald Trump has “deballed” the nation — and she made it clear she was referring to castration.

On Wednesday’s edition of The View, the table discussed FBI Director Kash Patel’s fiery hearing in the Senate this week. The talk led to Goldberg citing Patel and a number of others in Trump’s administration in major roles, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whom she said she doesn’t trust any any way, shape, or form amid the Iran war and other conflicts.

“I don’t believe in anybody running this country right now. And that’s what makes me nervous. It’s like, okay, well, who is going to take responsibility — let’s, you know, the CDC right now. No one is running the CDC. We have this potential virus and they keep saying, no, there’s nothing to worry about,” Goldberg said, referring to an outbreak of the Hantavirus.

Secretary of Human Health and Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. insisted this week at the White House that Americans do not need to be worried about Hantavirus.

“We have this under control and we’re not worried about it,” he said.

Kennedy said he sent planes to the Canary Islands to evacuate 17 infected people, and 16 of them are now in Nebraska and another is in a bio-lab in Atlanta.

“We have been…deballed as a nation, I feel,” Goldberg declared on Wednesday.

“Castrated?” Sara Haines asked, adding, “Deballed was lovely, I just didn’t know if you meant castrated.”

“It’s the same thing. I don’t have them, but I know it’s the same thing, but the idea that no one is in charge freaks me out,” Goldberg said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin kept the comparison going, saying she sees “struggling” leaders in people like Patel, but she still believes America has its “basketballs.”

Check out the exchange below:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: I just — the idea that we are at — we’re in the middle of so many different confrontations, and we have people — I just, I have no faith, I have no faith in Kash Patel. I have no faith in Pete Hegseth. I have no faith in the people running anything. I don’t believe in anybody running this country right now. And that’s what makes me nervous. It’s like, okay, well, who is going to take responsibility — let’s, you know, the CDC right now. No one is running the CDC. We have this potential virus and they keep saying, no, there’s nothing to worry about. It’s like, eh, I don’t want to hear that from you because you don’t know if there’s nothing to worry about. SUNNY HOSTIN: Especially now that we’re not involved with the World Health Organization. GOLDBERG: We have been…deballed as a nation, I feel. HOSTIN: We’re isolationist. SARA HAINES: Castrated? GOLDBERG: I thought my description was… HAINES: Deballed was lovely, I just didn’t know if you meant castrated. GOLDBERG: It’s the same thing. I don’t have them, but I know it’s the same thing, but the idea that no one is in charge freaks me out. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: I think America still has its basketballs. I think we have some very struggling leaders right now and we deserve better. GOLDBERG: She went to breasts because she’s a new mom. She’s nursing. HAINES: I think breasts might serve us better in the universe than balls anyway. GOLDBERG: Yes, more women. I just think we’re on the world stage, I mean, I’m watching him come down those stairs and I’m seeing all the pomp and circumstance and I think- HOSTIN: In China? GOLDBERG: Yeah. I’m watching the leader kind of walk with his head this way kind of going, I gotta be here with him. I have to be, he’s here, I gotta be respectful, but I’m not buying any of this. And that’s how people feel around the world feel, I think. They just don’t believe anything we’re doing because nothing we do seems to have any weight. HOSTIN: It seems deeply un-serious. GOLDBERG: It’s deeply unserious, it’s de-balled, whatever it is. It’s not what America should be seeing and how we should be seen.

Watch above via ABC.

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