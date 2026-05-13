Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) claimed she finds AI videos posted by potential Republican opponent Spencer Pratt “scary” and she fears they could “provoke” unstable people.

Bass joined CNN’s Elex Michaelson on The Story Is on Tuesday where Michaelson asked about Pratt, a former reality TV star from shows like The Hills, who has said he was motivated to run for office as a Republican after his home was burnt down in the Palisades Fires.

Pratt has taken to posting and sharing AI-generated videos mocking California Democrat leaders, like Bass. Multiple videos depict her as the DC Batman villain The Joker, getting hit with tomatoes. Another depicted her as Star Wars villain Darth Vader. Yet another showed Pratt as Batman coming to the rescue of Los Angeles citizens while the city burns.

“I think it’s a very dangerous trend. One, because it is absolutely 150% fiction. But what’s worrying me now is, is that his social media is now taking on a violent turn. And that worries me because when you do that and when your messages are so hateful, or when you demonize people, then you do provoke people who are unstable and you can jeopardize people’s safety,” Bass said.

She pointed to the throwing of tomatoes in the videos as part of what she described as a “violent trend.”

“Well, the throwing of tomatoes, which look like blood, or drowning me and the governor in a in a reservoir. But there’s also other violent scenes. And so I’ve noticed that, that it’s taking on a violent trend and that I find to be very scary,” she said.

Check out the exchange below:

ELEX: MICHAELSON: What goes through your mind when you see that? KAREN BASS: Well, actually, I think it’s a very dangerous trend. One, because it is absolutely 150% fiction. But what’s worrying me now is, is that his social media is now taking on a violent turn. And that worries me because when you do that and when your messages are so hateful, or when you demonize people, then you do provoke people who are unstable and you can jeopardize people’s safety. MICHAELSON: You mean like the throwing of the tomatoes? BASS: Well, the throwing of tomatoes, which look like blood, or drowning me and the governor in a in a reservoir. But there’s also other violent scenes. And so I’ve noticed that, that it’s taking on a violent trend and that I find to be very scary. But I do know that he has become wildly famous again. But a lot of his support, I don’t know how much of it is in LA. MICHAELSON: Yeah, there’s no question that there’s a lot of support coming from all the national folks that are not voting in Los Angeles, but there also are people in LA that seem drawn to him, including some Democrats that are drawn to him. What do you think that’s about? BASS: I think that we are going through a moment which is not unfamiliar. We go through moments where across the board voters are just upset. And I worry that social media, like what he is proposing, and then casting himself as a Superman, let’s see, he’s Batman, he is whoever the savior was on some of the other superhero movies. You know, I think that plays into people’s desperation. And I think often times we look for somebody superhuman to save us. The reality is, it never happens. Those are fictional characters.

Watch above via CNN.

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