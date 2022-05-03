Hollywood Outraged by Draft Opinion Overturning Roe: ‘Get Your Dirty NAZI Boots Off Our Wombs’

By Leia IdlibyMay 3rd, 2022, 2:21 pm
 
A pro-choice activist holds a sign reading "Bans Off Our Bodies"

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Hollywood stars have been expressing their outrage over the Supreme Court draft decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

A myriad of industry figures took to Twitter after Politico published Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion on Monday night — fearful and enraged over the fact that abortion could no longer be recognized as a constitutionally protected right.

“#RoeVWade has been settled law, guaranteed by the Constitution for 50 years; the 14th Amendment to the document that is the foundation of our country’s laws,” wrote Bette Midler. “If they strike down this amendment, what is to stop them striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with?”

Whoopi Goldberg launched into a pro-choice rant during Tuesday’s edition of The View, reminding viewers of the dangers people faced attempting to receive an abortion illegally.

“Women in this country lived forever with it being illegal, okay? Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands,” she said. “We got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms, public bathrooms, who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go.”

Rosanna Arquette, who often uses her Twitter to weigh in on political hot topics, specifically hit at Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who concurred with Alito’s draft opinion along with fellow conservative justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

“A slimy drunk rapist has taken away womens right to choose,” she posted, also writing, “Get your Dirty NAZI boots off our wombs.”

Other stars similarly took to Twitter to condemn the opinion, with some pointing to other landmark decisions that may now be on the line:

