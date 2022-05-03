Whoopi Goldberg Darkly Recalls ‘Tripping Over Women’ Giving Themselves Abortions in ‘Public Bathrooms’

Whoopi Goldberg launched into a pro-choice rant following the Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, recalling a time people were “tripping over women” giving themselves abortions in public bathrooms.

“This is not the first time, but I will tell you this is my body, and nobody — you know, you got people telling me that I have to wear a mask or don’t wear a mask or do this, everybody wants to tell me what to do — but you won’t let me make my decision about my body,” she said on Tuesday’s The View.

“You are not the person to make that decision. My doctor, myself, my child, that’s who makes the decision.”

She then pointed to a time people resorted to illegal or self-induced abortions prior to the landmark abortion decision:

Women in this country lived forever with it being illegal, okay? Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands. We got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms, public bathrooms, who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean. It has not to do with your religion. This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue. If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things.

Goldberg went on to condemn those for trivializing the choice to receive an abortion, noting, “It’s not something people do lightly. It’s not something that you can just do.”

“It is a hard, awful decision that people make,” she continued. “And if you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start this conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you.’ If you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not, and that is not ok!”

