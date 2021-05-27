Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reveal They Were ‘Crushing Hard on Each Other’ Throughout Friends

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The sparks between Ross and Rachel almost made it offscreen, according to Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who revealed that they were “crushing hard on each other” while filming Friends.

The stars dropped the bombshell during the Friends reunion special, which is currently streaming on HBO Max, revealing to host James Corden that they had mutual feelings for each other.

“I mean, the first season, I had a major crush on Jen. At some point, we were crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer said when Corden asked if any of the stars had off-screen relationships with each other. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

“Bullshit,” cracked Matt LeBlanc.

Aniston also revealed that Ross and Rachel’s now iconic first-kiss was — much to her disappointment — the first kiss the actors shared as well.

“Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'” she admitted. “Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop.”

“So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” she said, revealing that the two would “spoon and fall asleep on the couch.”

While likely a shock to fans, their secret affection towards each other was no surprise to the rest of the Friends cast.

“I’m thinking, ‘How did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?'” said Schwimmer.

“We knew for sure,” Courtney Cox said of their crush — Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry admitting they also knew.

Cox also admitted she’s glad things didn’t work out between the two actors, as a potential breakup could have hurt the on-screen sparks between Ross and Rachel.

“How great though, ultimately,” Cox said when Schwimmer acknowledged it “was a situation we couldn’t do anything about.”

Watch the trailer for Friends: The Reunion above, via YouTube.

