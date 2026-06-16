Jon Stewart absolutely shredded the UFC Freedom 250 fights held on the White House lawn Sunday — until he learned who broadcast them.

In a scorching monologue on Monday night’s edition of The Daily Show, Stewart railed against the event put together by President Donald Trump — which took place on his 80th birthday.

“What a God-awful mockery of an event that somehow managed to find a way to devalue both combat sports and our national dignity!” Stewart said. “Who even aired this embarrassing sh*t?!”

Stewart than played a clip from a news segment that revealed, “the event aired on Paramount Plus” — putting it under the same corporate umbrella as The Daily Show. The revelation prompted him to sarcastically pivot.

“And what a fine event it was,” Stewart said, meekly. “Once again, the leaders of Paramount Plus, providing us all with incredible content. Reasonable prices. I am proud to stand with the Paramount family and whatever shows they decide to either cancel or put on.”

The Daily Show host then played the clip of UFC fighter Josh Hokit’s shocking attack on Michelle Obama in which he said, “Michelle Obama is a man.”

“What a f*cking a**hole!” Stewart said. “You know what? Just… f*cking asshole.”

Stewart then comically pivoted once more.

“I look forward to his performance on next week’s Comics Unleashed,” he said softly — referring to the time-buy program that now airs in the slot that featured Stephen Colbert before his cancellation.

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

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