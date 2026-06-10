The first trailer for “The Social Reckoning” dropped on Wednesday, and critics are dragging the first look across coals, mocking director Aaron Sorkin and the choice of Jeremy Strong to play Facebook head, Mark Zuckerberg.

“The Social Reckoning” is a sequel to the 2010 hit “The Social Network,” which featured Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg and tracked the beginnings of Facebook. That film was directed by David Fincher, who did not return to the director’s chair for the sequel. Directing duties were instead taken up by Sorkin (who wrote both films).

The sequel follows the story of whistleblower Frances Haugen (played by Mikey Madison), who released thousands of internal Facebook documents to The Wall Street Journal and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) back in 2021. Haugen showed through the documents that Facebook leadership was aware of its algorithms radicalizing people and promoting harmful content, but chose to keep such research away from investors.

Some on social media expressed excitement for the new film, but most critics were quick to pounce on the first trailer for Sorkin’s sequel, with many unfavorably comparing it to a made-for-TV movie and questioning Strong being chosen to play Zuckerberg.

“I hate to be that guy, but the very basic problem with this movie is that Jeremy Strong is 15 years too old to be playing this part,” The Bulwark’s Sonny Bunch pointed out about Strong, best known for his work on Succession.

Strong is 47, and Zuckerberg is 42.

I hate to be that guy, but the very basic problem with this movie is that Jeremy Strong is 15 years too old to be playing this part. https://t.co/I0IAXS94kC — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 10, 2026

“Every line of this trailer will have you cringing harder than the one before it right up until the last one, at which point you will actually laugh out loud,” Argus Insight founding partner Lachlan Markay wrote.

Every line of this trailer will have you cringing harder than the one before it right up until the last one, at which point you will actually laugh out loud https://t.co/Ha4KgG3pCN — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 10, 2026

“This is going to be so bad,” The Hill’s Robby Soave wrote.

This is going to be so bad https://t.co/ALGFLIkI8A — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 10, 2026

Others described the movie as too little, too late and predicted the opposite of Oscars in the movie’s future, honing in on lines like, “She’s disrupting.”

It's going to be so indescribably bad. https://t.co/FpHZwirvnE — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 10, 2026

My primary concern hasn't changed. Sorkin the director does not have the juice. He needs a director that can max out his scripts and also say NO to his worst instincts. https://t.co/zrZploPawV — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) June 10, 2026

the social network is one of my favorite movies. this ‘sequel’ hamstrings itself by being organized around reporters. there’s a hard ceiling to the drama a deadline can conjure in a world where news reporting does not matter – content people are served by algorithms does. fb won https://t.co/WWaJScwjNE — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) June 10, 2026

‘The Social Network’ is a masterpiece, so they are already in an uphill battle. But I just don’t know if Aaron Sorkin writer-director can deliver on it. First one’s script was elite, but Fincher is why it worked so well. https://t.co/c8geumcNyI — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) June 10, 2026

at least five eye-rollingly awful lines in this trailer. can't wait. https://t.co/LFSHTAfdFv — Hit Factory (@HitFactoryPod) June 10, 2026

Looks like an SNL sketch https://t.co/kTryECqRfz — Granite Mtn. (@gran1te_mtn) June 10, 2026

crying bc the early reviews had me expecting some kind of total transformation and it’s literally just Jeremy Strong playing Jeremy Strong playing Kendall Roy playing Mark Zuckerberg. They couldn’t even give my man a caesar cut with the perm??? https://t.co/8PoYF6cRyp — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) June 10, 2026

IM CRYINGGGG why is this so funnyydyhdhdh https://t.co/tF3QSRNAVs — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) June 10, 2026

I'm not surprised that this looks like a terrible movie, but *boy* does this look like a terrible movie. https://t.co/VUUp4SMZ5l — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) June 10, 2026

"The firehose of bad information you're injecting into the air supply" is perilously close to the double metaphor Sorkin himself calls out in his 30 ROCK cameo as a clear example of lazy writing https://t.co/U26yhtlOqT — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) June 10, 2026

This is going to clean up at the Razzies https://t.co/NNzOFEqEVa — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 10, 2026

The Social Reckoning is set for a theatrical release on October 9.

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