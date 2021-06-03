Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump for Bailing on His Blog After Less Than a Month

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel roasted former President Donald Trump for bailing on his blog after just 29 days.

“I know, it’s a real punch in the gut for me too,” cracked the host on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “He was very excited about this blog for the first month after he was banned on Twitter, and now he’s just abandoning it. It’s a move he calls, ‘The Eric.’”

Kimmel claimed the reason Trump shut down the website was because he was getting mocked by the media regarding its low viewership, adding that traffic to the website dropped 99 percent since last year. (And we all know how much he values ratings).

“From now on, he’s just gonna write bitchy little notes on the dry-erase board at the Mar-a-Lago omelet station,” said the host. “More people will see them.”

Kimmel also revealed that the Secret Service is meant to spend more than $34,000 on portable toilets while they protect Trump as he spends the summer in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“You know who foots the bill for that? Tax payers,” added Kimmel. “In fact, if you make $130,000 a year, that means you pay right around $34,000 in federal tax.”

The host then noted that $130,000 is the average salary of a dentist in Utah, joking that “all the money” a dentist in that state paid in taxes last year went to “the Secret Service to poop on Donald Trump’s golf course.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

