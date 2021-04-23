Trump is Planning to Move His Post-Presidency Operation From Mar-a-Lago to New Jersey

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to move his post-presidency operation from Mar-a-Lago to New Jersey, according to Business Insider.

“Like so many Florida snowbirds, former President Donald Trump and his team will flock back north, to the New York region, after spending his first months out of the White House at his beachside Mar-a-Lago estate,” wrote Tom LoBianco.

Trump and his aides are planning to temporarily relocate to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he owns a golf club and where he famously was hours before testing positive for the coronavirus.

Trump will have to leave Mar-a-Lago before the summer, as it closes just after Memorial Day, and will be moving into a town that’s only 50 miles away from Manhattan.

While Mar-a-Lago was dubbed Trump’s “Winter White House,” he would often spend time vacationing in Bedminster while conducting summertime business, as he preferred it to Camp David.

“They’re moving the whole operation to New Jersey because they’re going to start doing more fundraising,” one Trump advisor told Insider of the former president’s two political action committees: Save America and the Make America Great Again PAC.

The move would turn Trump, a New Yorker turned Florida man, back to a Northeast resident, a move that not many expected, especially after his failed return to Manhattan’s Trump Tower in March.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]