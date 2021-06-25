Joe Rogan trashed President Joe Biden’s leadership capabilities while sitting down with comedian Iliza Shlesinger, claiming, “Everyone knows he’s out of his mind.”

After predicting that people in the future would view the ongoing decade as a formative one in United States history, Rogan declared that Americans are “unhinged” because, “we’re not anchored down by a real leader.”

“We don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore,” Rogan added. “I mean, you could say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper, but everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s barely hanging in there.”

Shlesinger went on to say that the nation has dealt with political unrest following Donald Trump’s presidency, along with the chaos that has accompanied the pandemic, adding, “You have so much fake news, opinions — there are so many outlets.”

“It is maddening,” she added. “Regardless of how you believe. You can’t get a straight answer, you can’t even substantiate your own facts with the right facts — it’s hard to drill down those facts.”

She noted how hard it is to find “solid ground,” adding that the angry mob is “scary” before hitting on cancel culture.

“If you look at, like, cancel culture, I don’t even think people want an apology in some cases. They just want to see someone burn,” she added, likening it to the Middle Ages.

“They definitely do,” Rogan concurred, pointing to the disconnect between people who communicate with each other behind their screens.

Shlesinger went on to compare the calls to hold public figures accountable for their past or ongoing mistakes with the actions made in Shirley Jackson’s 1948 short story The Lottery.

The fictional story describes a small U.S. town, in which a member of the community is chosen at random and stoned to death.

Shlesinger went on to claim Americans love “a public hanging,” adding that those who are “famous, or good looking, or rich” have it particularly rough.

