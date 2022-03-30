JUST IN: Bruce Willis Steps Away From Acting After Suffering Language Disorder Aphasia

Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with language disorder Aphasia.

Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis shared the news in a Wednesday Instagram post:

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” read the caption, which was shared alongside an image of a young Willis.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Aphasia generally occurs following a head injury or stroke but can come on gradually from a brain tumor or another disease.

The brain condition impairs one’s communication skills and can affect one’s ability to speak, write, and understand language — both verbal and written.

Rumer Willis’ caption was also signed by the actor’s other daughters Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis, and Evelyn Willis, as well as his current wife Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

