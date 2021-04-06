Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering a run for governor of California amid Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall.

Sources tell Axios that the reality TV star and former Olympian is talking with political consultants as she explores the possibility of running to become the Golden State’s chief executive.

Jenner, a lifelong Republican, is being assisted in her efforts by GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren. Wren served as a deputy to Kimberly Guilfoyle at Trump Victory, a joint presidential fundraising committee for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign. Wren also played a role in organizing Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that immediately preceded the U.S. Capitol attacks.

If Jenner were to run, she would mark the first challenger with name recognition to take on Newsom. Last week, in fact, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger suggested that a celebrity had a shot at defeating Newsom during a recall election.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]