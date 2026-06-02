Spencer Pratt Claims He’s Going to Win ‘Outright’ — Despite Poll Showing He Might Get Locked Out of November

Spencer Pratt, the surging Republican candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, told CNN’s Elex Michaelson this week he believes he will win the race outright on Tuesday night – despite the polls not showing he might never advance.

“How do you see this going?” Michaelson asked the former reality TV star about Tuesday’s jungle primary vote, in which if none of the candidates win a majority the top two will move on to a runoff in November.

“I believe I’m winning tomorrow night outright. I think there’s a tsunami of votes coming from all the people that are done with politics as usual. They want an outsider. They want to disrupt,” Pratt insisted.

“There are no polls that show it anywhere close to being 50% for you. What do you say to that?” Michaelson pressed.

“I would say to all those people that I have — they’re not talking to pollsters. Their mom’s trying to dodge naked zombies with a stroller. There are people walking their dogs to the park, making sure their dog doesn’t step on a fentanyl needle or sniff some fentanyl, or walk over human poop to get a matcha. Those people don’t have time to talk to a pollster,” Pratt insisted.

The final UC Berkeley/Los Angeles Times poll ahead of voting had incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) leading the field with 26% of the vote, progressive LA councilmember Nithya Raman at 25 percent, and Pratt at 22 percent – which would lock him out of advancing to the runoff.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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