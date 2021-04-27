comScore Leonardo DiCaprio’s Remake of Danish Oscar-Winner Another Round Gets Backlash

By Andrew ShusterApr 27th, 2021, 12:15 pm
The Danish drama Another Round, which won Best International Film at the Oscars on Sunday night, is getting the Hollywood remake treatment thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio. News of the remake, however, has resulted in swift backlash.

DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way, won a bidding war to remake Another Round for American audiences, with the actor expected to take over the starring role originated by Mads Mikkelsen. The film follows four middle-aged friends who embark an epic drinking binge amid their existential crises.

Many fans of Another Round view the upcoming Americanization as a slap in the face to the original movie, Mikkelsen’s performance, and the very idea of subtitled films in general.

The naysayers let their strong opinions be heard on Twitter:

Despite the Internet’s protestations, Another Round director and co-writer Thomas Vinterberg defended DiCaprio’s proposed remake.

“I’ve seen various interpretations of my work before,” he told IndieWire. “It’s an interesting artistic thing to see something grow into different versions. Now it’s in the hands of the finest actor you can get and besides being a brilliant actor, he’s made very intelligent choices throughout his career. I feel there’s a lot of integrity in the choices he’s made. I’m full of hope and curiosity about what they’re up to.”

