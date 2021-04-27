The Danish drama Another Round, which won Best International Film at the Oscars on Sunday night, is getting the Hollywood remake treatment thanks to Leonardo DiCaprio. News of the remake, however, has resulted in swift backlash.

DiCaprio’s production company, Appian Way, won a bidding war to remake Another Round for American audiences, with the actor expected to take over the starring role originated by Mads Mikkelsen. The film follows four middle-aged friends who embark an epic drinking binge amid their existential crises.

Many fans of Another Round view the upcoming Americanization as a slap in the face to the original movie, Mikkelsen’s performance, and the very idea of subtitled films in general.

The naysayers let their strong opinions be heard on Twitter:

What’s wrong with the original? These foreign film “remakes” are all built on the structures of American supremacy and idiocy. What is implied here is that because it’s a foreign language, a sector of Americans can’t deem the film watchable because it’s not in American English. — Jack Rico (@JackRicofficial) April 27, 2021

“remake of the best international feature film winner.” So basically, “international” means everywhere else except America. Hollywood can’t stand that this movie, that isn’t American, won something. So they’re going to remake it so this movie can win with an American studio. — It’s ADAM. He wants to work with you! (@Adsinjapan) April 27, 2021

why — Karen Turner (@kthalassa) April 27, 2021

The majority of Americans think that they won’t enjoy a movie if they have to read the dialog. — Denny Cherry (@mrdenny) April 26, 2021

isn’t it in danish? that sounds like 50% english anyway just read the damn subtitles, folks — assigned purple eyeshadow at birth (@Jenny_Trout) April 26, 2021

The dumbest part of this is that you *can’t* tell this story in America? It’s deeply rooted in the specifics of Danish drinking culture https://t.co/FeXJUWg4VE — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 27, 2021

For when your beloved Hollywood actor isn’t beloved or Hollywood enough. https://t.co/EugHBAqTVl — Lewie Procter (@LewieP) April 26, 2021

yes i would like to report a crime in progress https://t.co/HXoqbwtgjw — assigned purple eyeshadow at birth (@Jenny_Trout) April 26, 2021

Bc everyone needs english! — Valerie Complex (@ValerieComplex) April 27, 2021

Petition to remake all Leonardo DiCaprio movies with Mads Mikkelsen https://t.co/nzgKIuQLTL — Jude Ellison S. Doyle (@sadydoyle) April 26, 2021

ffs just read subtitles, people https://t.co/6tOYv14E9e — Allison Kilkenny (@allisonkilkenny) April 27, 2021

So my first question is why? My second question is also why? https://t.co/hOBVhDkOGR — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) April 26, 2021

Please stop, I’m begging you. Subtitles are fine—good even! https://t.co/wRYHPeNP1a — Daniel Viola (@dannyviola) April 26, 2021

Fine but Mads Mikkelsen gets to remake Titanic. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) April 26, 2021

Despite the Internet’s protestations, Another Round director and co-writer Thomas Vinterberg defended DiCaprio’s proposed remake.

“I’ve seen various interpretations of my work before,” he told IndieWire. “It’s an interesting artistic thing to see something grow into different versions. Now it’s in the hands of the finest actor you can get and besides being a brilliant actor, he’s made very intelligent choices throughout his career. I feel there’s a lot of integrity in the choices he’s made. I’m full of hope and curiosity about what they’re up to.”

