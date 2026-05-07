Joe Rogan and Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) shared a fist bump and a laugh after subtly calling out some of the sex “freaks” in Congress.

Burchett joined Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast for a Thursday episode primarily dedicated to Burchett’s push for more classified information about UFOs to be disclosed.

Burchett also discussed politicians becoming “compromised” at one point, arguing some are likely influenced to ask “ridiculous questions” in hearings on issues like UFOs and more to create “partisan” fights that distract from the debate at hand.

“The way it is now, I think, is that some members have a family member or a wife and/or girlfriend that could work for one of these groups and they’re told, hey, you wanna keep your dagum job… we need a little help here,” the congressman said.

Burchett recalled receiving backlash from party leadership and fellow congressional members after breaking down “honey pot” blackmail operations on Benny Johnson’s podcast in 2023. Burchett noted that he himself mostly avoids trips as a congressman, others can accept and find themselves in compromising positions.

The congressman said:

These guys go on these trips and say you’re sitting down at the bar. I mean, you’re a good looking guy. Some girl comes up to you or some guy, whatever your interests, whatever your proclivities are, and they’re laughing at your jokes and next thing you know you’re up in the bedroom naked with them and then you think, man, I pulled this off with this smokeshow and and my wife and kids don’t know about it and this is between me and the Lord. And then, you know, you’re getting ready to make a key vote and a staffer comes up or a lobbyist or something, you’re in the hall, and says, hey, congressman, yeah man, how’s it going? He’d say, you got this big vote.

Burchett made clear he doesn’t believe such operations are as common now, but he still received plenty of backlash. He also noted news about members of Congress has only really worked against those complaining though.

“Oh man, I caught it. Leadership and members…Everybody thinks we’re sleeping around! I said, I didn’t say everybody. I just said some of y’all are…and everyday there’s a new one getting in trouble so it’s not any big secret. 435 of us,” he said.

“You get 435 people you’re going to end up with a few freaks in there,” Rogan said, laughing.

Burchett agreed and went for and got a fist-bump with Rogan.

“I mean, 435 group of any human beings, especially if you can compromise a man with beautiful women. It’s not that hard to do,” Rogan said.

Eric Swalwell resigned from Congress last month after facing sexual assault allegations, including rape and drugging. He’s denied those allegations. Tony Gonzales also resigned from Congress after admitting to an affair with a staffer who took her own life.

Burchett also noted that just days after his calling out members of Congress for their extracurricular activities, a prostitution ring was busted that operated in Virginia and Massachusetts that served “well connected” clientele.

“And what did they list as their clientele? Lobbyists, government employees, and politicians,” Burchett said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience (38:57-43:18, “freaks” fist bump at 42:03).

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