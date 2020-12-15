Weeks after “aggressively centric” Matthew McConaughey took aim at “arrogant” progressives, the actor continued his raid on the left by blasting cancel culture and “illiberals” for causing division in the United States.

On Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, McConaughey told hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan that while the nation needs liberals, he thinks the U.S. can do away with radical political views.

“And what I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals,” McConaughey said.

Noting that both sides have radical members, the actor accused “the extreme left and the extreme right” of invalidating each other — adding that both sides are “unfair.”

“The two extremes illegitimize those two sides,” he said. “Or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense and that’s not fair when either side does that.”

The actor went on to condemn cancel culture and proposed that people find a more productive way to engage with opinions they disagree with — adding that opposing viewpoints are the backbone of democracy.

“Where the water line is gonna land on freedom of speech, what we allow and what we don’t, where this cancel culture goes, is a very interesting place that we’re engaged in as a society and are trying to figure out. We haven’t found the right spot,” he said, adding, “I would argue we don’t have true confrontation right now, confrontation that gives some validation and legitimizes the opposing point of view. We don’t give a legitimacy or validation to an opposing point of view, we make it persona non grata, and that’s unconstitutional.”

Watch above, via ITV.

