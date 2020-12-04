Matthew McConaughey Rips ‘Arrogant’ Left, ‘Fake News’ on the Right

Actor Matthew McConaughey took aim at both sides of the political aisle in an interview with fellow actor Russell Brand, saying he supported being “aggressively centric.”

“Do you feel that there is a way of meshing together these apparently disparate groups, now, these liberal professional classes and these, what you might describe as ordinary working people of any color and variety?” Brand asked McConaughey in the interview, which was published on Brand’s Instagram account.

“That’s my hope,” McConaughey replied, before invoking a metaphor popularized by former Texas Department of Agriculture chief Jim Hightower. “I say this, you know, ‘I’ll meet you in the middle.’ I actually think that is more of a dare right now than it’s ever been. Somebody said this to me, ‘You know what’s in the middle of the road, McConaughey? Yellow lines and dead armadillos.

“I said, ‘Let me tell you something, bud,” McConaughey added. “I said, ‘I’m walking down the yellow lines right now, and the armadillos are running free, having a great time. I said you know why? The two vehicles on either side of the political aisle are so far apart, their tires aren’t even on the pavement anymore.”

Interest in McConaughey’s politics spiked this year after the Limitless star said he would be interested in running for governor of his native Texas, though he did not say which party’s endorsement he would seek. In his interview with Brand, McConaughey expanded on his criticism of both sides.

“I almost feel like it’s a move to say, ‘No, let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you,’ McConaughey said. “It’s not a recession. It’s an aggressive move. And if it’s framed like that, one, I think that can relate to a lot of people on the right, of going, ‘You dare me?’ It’s like this Covid thing.

“On the other side, on the far left … there is a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant toward the other 50 percent,” he added. Many people who are in — I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial. And even now, we’re going to see how we can stabilize, coming out of — it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.”

via Russell Brand.

