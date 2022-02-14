Michael Che Responds After Kanye West Offers to Double His Salary if He Stops Working with Pete Davidson on SNL

Michael Che responded to Kanye West after the rapper offered him double his salary to stop working with Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live.

West, now legally known as Ye, went on an Instagram posting spree over the weekend, largely sharing screenshots or writing captions that took aim at Davidson — who is now dating Kim Kardashian.

In one now-deleted post, West shared an alleged conversation between him and Davidson, in which the comedian tells West that he hopes to meet the children he shares with Kardashian, adding that he intends to “all be friends.”

The post also included a picture of Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly from a Calvin Klein ad alongside the caption, NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

West later ensured that his followers knew he was in control of his Instagram page, sharing photos of himself holding a yellow notepad that read, “My account is not hacked 2 13 2022.”

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER [Che] I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE,” West wrote in the caption.

Che, who became an SNL cast member with Davidon in 2014, responded to the offer in his own Instagram post.

“Sorry Ye but I would never betray my friends,” Che wrote on a notepad similar to the one in West’s post, later adding, “For anything less than triple salary. That’s right 90K a year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office. Plus a pair of Red Octobers. Size 12.”

Che went on to request that West “make some beats for my band ‘The Slap Butts.'”

“What else what else,” he added. “And you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins. You do that for me, and I’ll Rambo that whole building.”

