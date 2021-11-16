Miles Teller Responds to Anti-Vax Rumors After Taylor Swift Fans Attack Him on Twitter

Miles Teller cleared up the rumors surrounding his vaccination status after Taylor Swift fans questioned his appearance in her new music video.

Teller starred in Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” which many fans have speculated is about Jake Gyllenhaal, as essentially every song off the album is about Jake Gyllenhaal.

While the music video, directed by Blake Lively, was largely a hit among Swifties, several pointed to reports that Teller has not been vaccinated for Covid-19, questioning his involvement in the production.

Teller addressed the backlash in a Tuesday tweet, writing, “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

While Teller may have been vaccinated for “a while,” it’s unclear when he received his jabs, meaning claims that he was unvaccinated earlier this year could very well be true.

Teller reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in July, shutting down the production of The Godfather spinoff series The Offer.

“Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test,” a source told the Daily Mail in September. “Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.”

The Offer cast has faced prior controversy, as Teller was cast as a replacement for Armie Hammer when exited his role in the series following allegations of sexual misconduct.

