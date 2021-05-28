Paramount+ Announces Armie Hammer’s Replacement in Godfather Series

War Dogs actor Miles Teller is set to replace Armie Hammer in Paramount+ series The Offer, which will chronicle the making of The Godfather.

Teller will now play The Godfather producer Al Ruddy, as Hammer exited the role in January following allegations of sexual misconduct and cannibalism.

“I am 100% a cannibal,” Hammer allegedly wrote to someone in an Instagram DM. “I want to eat you … I’ve cut the heart out of a living animal before and eaten it still warm.”

Other alleged messages describe graphic slave and rape scenes, with Hammer fantasizing about standing over a “crying and screaming” woman while holding a knife to her throat.

Hammer was dropped by agency WME following the alleged leaked messages, in addition to losing several film roles — including Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding — and exiting Starz series Gaslit and Broadway play The Minutes.

The LAPD additionally confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Hammer has been a suspect in an ongoing sexual assault case since Feb. 3, as a woman named Effie alleged he “violently raped” he for over four hours.

Teller will now serve as an executive producer of The Offer, alongside Ruddy, Leslie Grief, Nikki Toscano, Michael Tolkin, and Dexter Fletcher. Tolkin and Toscano are also set to write the script, with Toscano serving as the series’ show runner.

The 10-episode series will be based on Ruddy’s experiences making Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film — focusing on the producer’s never before revealed perspective.

