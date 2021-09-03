Unvaccinated Miles Teller Shuts Down Production of Godfather Series After Testing Positive for Covid: Report

Miles Teller has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, shutting down the production of The Godfather spinoff series The Offer.

According to the Daily Mail, “a source close to the executive team for the show” told the site that Teller “had refused to get a vaccine or a previous Covid test before testing positive on set in Los Angeles.”

“Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn’t even get the test,” the source reportedly told the Daily Mail. “Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.”

The upcoming Paramount+ series reportedly stopped filming in late July after someone on set tested positive for Covid-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production,” a spokesperson for Paramount Television Studios told Deadline. “We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely.”

While sources are now claiming that Teller received the positive test in question, the actor’s publicist Lauren Hozempa has denied the allegation, telling the Daily Mail “Your facts are incorrect” without elaborating further.

Teller is set to play The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in The Offer, which will chronicle the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film — focusing on Ruddy’s never before revealed perspective.

The Whiplash actor replaced Armie Hammer in the series, as he exited the role in January following allegations of sexual misconduct and cannibalism.

Teller will now serve as an executive producer of The Offer, alongside Ruddy, Leslie Grief, Nikki Toscano, Michael Tolkin, and Dexter Fletcher. Tolkin and Toscano have also written the script, with Toscano serving as the series’ showrunner.

