Mr. Peanut Is Dead in the Wildest Super Bowl Advertising Gambit of 2020 (So Far)

By Josh FeldmanJan 22nd, 2020, 12:28 pm

It’s that time of year again, when companies start releasing teasers to get you hyped for Super Bowl commercials. And this year Planters is making a gambit for the wildest Super Bowl campaign of the year with four little words:

Mr. Peanut is dead.

No, seriously.

The teaser Planters posted on YouTube (video above) shows Mr. Peanut sacrificing himself to save Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

But as things on social media go, once you put something this weird out there into the ether, it takes on a life of its own:

Will any other company be able to top “stunt funeral for our mascot” during the Super Bowl? Well, we’ll find out…

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

