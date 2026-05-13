‘Really?! Wow!’ Fox & Friends Hosts Stunned Into Silence When Reporter Says He Counted No Dems at Vigil for Fallen Police

The hosts of Fox & Friends hosts were stunned into a brief silence on Wednesday after Griff Jenkins reported seeing no Democrats at a vigil for fallen police officers.

Fox & Friends hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Lawrence Jones, and Brian Kilmeade were shocked at Jenkins’s last-minute addition to his report on a Capitol Hill vigil held this week for fallen police officers. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) led the vigil and other Republican lawmakers were in attendance, but Jenkins noted he found no Democratic lawmakers while at the event.

“I’ll just add this, guys, when I was standing at that vigil last night and you saw several dozen members of Congress, it struck me, I couldn’t count a single Democrat that was there, and it’s a shame that you didn’t have bipartisan support for something so important like supporting our law enforcement officers,” Jenkins reported.

“Really?!” a shocked Kilmeade asked.

“Wow,” Earhardt said.

The trio sat in stunned silence for a few moments as Jenkins said he tried and failed to find any Democrats at the event.

Check out the exchange below:

GRIFF JENKINS: It was a powerful and moving vigil. And tonight thousands of law enforcement families will gather on the National Mall for a candlelight vigil. It’s a tradition of Police Week that dates back to 1962 when President Kennedy designated May 15th as Law Enforcement Officers Day. And I’ll just add this, guys, when I was standing at that vigil last night and you saw several dozen members of Congress, it struck me, I couldn’t count a single Democrat that was there, and it’s a shame that you didn’t have bipartisan support for something so important like supporting our law enforcement officers. BRIAN KILMEADE: Really?! AINSLEY EARHARDT: Wow. JENKINS: I mean, yeah, we counted when we didn’t see one. I asked a few people around me that work in the Senate TV gallery and we couldn’t find one. You would think there would be one. And when you talk to these law enforcement officers about the anti-law enforcement sentiment, not just amongst lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but also amongst young people, they say simply they just wish it could be nonpartisan because all they’re doing is risking their lives to protect Americans. LAWRENCE JONES: I mean, who’s protecting the Capitol right now? You got all those cops that are there, state police, national police, Capitol police there, you would think that they could get some support on that day.

Watch above via Fox News.

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