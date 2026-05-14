‘Laughable!’ Jim Jordan Brawls With Left-Wing Prosecutor Over Alleged Illegal Immigrant Murderer He Released

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) brawled with Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) at a hearing on Thursday, upbraiding the progressive prosecutor over an illegal immigrant his office released who went on to allegedly commit a murder.

According to local ABC7 News Descano’s website included the statements, “Wherever possible, Steve will make charging and plea decisions that limit or avoid immigration consequences” and “If two people commit the same crime, but only one’s punishment includes deportation, that’s a perversion of justice and not a reflection of the values of Fairfax County” until recently.

“Mr. Descano, why’d you change your website?” Jordan asked at Thursday’s hearing, repeating the question and rejecting Descano’s plea that he be allowed to “address what you had said earlier.”

“Well, sir, your statements about we’re not-, don’t want to prosecute guys is absolutely false. And my policies,” insisted Descano.

“She [the sheriff] said the commonwealth’s attorney — that’s you — chose not [Marvin Fernando] Morales Ortez on December 16, and they had to release him, they had to do their job because you wouldn’t prosecute. What happened on December 17th, Mr. Descanso?”

“Well, sir, let’s talk about December 16-” began Descano.

“That’s the question. What happened on December 17? This same guy murdered somebody! This guy murdered somebody! And I’m asking you, why did you change your website?” interjected Jordan.

“Well, do you not want me to talk to you about the case?” asked Descano.

“Why did you change your website?” repeated Jordan.

“Well, sir, because the website is not my policy. My policy-, you are referring to a campaign web-, a campaign statement!” insisted Descano.

“I think the voters might be interested in that,” marveled Jordan.

Descano continued to argue that there was a difference between his campaign promises and office policies, while Jordan pointed out that Descano changes his website a week after the House committee sent him a letter about testifying.

“Is that coincidental?” he inquired.

“Because I could not believe that somebody-, that people were so obtuse that they could not realize what the difference between a campaign statement and an actual office policy is,” shot back Descano.

“This is almost laughable! This is your policy!” concluded Jordan.

Heated exchange between Rep. Jordan and Fairfax Attorney Descano over Descano's campaign promise to take immigration status into account during criminal proceedings. Descano: "That's not my policy…that is a campaign statement!" Jordan: "When you make campaign statements,… pic.twitter.com/DU6khmkgib — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 14, 2026

Morales Ortez is facing murder charges for allegedly killing a man last December.

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