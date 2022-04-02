Netflix and Sony Reportedly Halt Development of Upcoming Will Smith Films In Wake of Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly backed away from Fast and Loose, starring Will Smith, following the actor’s infamous Chris Rock slap during the Academy Awards.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix appears to be “understandably wary of moving forward” with the film, which would be about a crime boss who led a double identity as a wealthy kingpin and broke CIA agent.

The film had previously lost its director, David Leitch, to Universal’s production of Fall Guy, according to THR.

It is unclear whether Netflix will move forwards with a new star and director.

In addition to Fast and Loose, development of Sony’s Bad Boys 4 has been paused, a source told THR.

The infamous slap occurred after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, baldness. Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about having alopecia, the condition which caused her baldness.

Smith has publicly apologized for his actions and on Friday resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, calling his behavior “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” he said.

